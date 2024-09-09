Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 3,421 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $239,538.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,840,040.53.

On Monday, August 26th, Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,542,166.08.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30.

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Arcellx’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 24.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

