Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total transaction of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $314.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.