Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises approximately 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.