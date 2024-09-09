Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
