Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $83,000. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $335.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.