Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.87 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

