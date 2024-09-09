Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO opened at $611.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

