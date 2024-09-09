Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 13,707 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,809.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,348.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,974,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,355 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

