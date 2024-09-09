Asset Dedication LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,968,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after buying an additional 404,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

