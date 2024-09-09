Asset Dedication LLC Sells 472 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of D opened at $57.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

