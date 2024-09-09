Asset Dedication LLC Sells 480 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

