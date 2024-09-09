Asset Dedication LLC Sells 589 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.