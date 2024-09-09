AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

