ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ATS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ATS Price Performance

ATS opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. Analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

