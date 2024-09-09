Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto Sells 19,300 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total transaction of C$269,669.25.
Glauber Rosa Luvizotto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 300 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$3,908.25.
- On Friday, June 28th, Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
TSE:ORA opened at C$14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.79. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
About Aura Minerals
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
