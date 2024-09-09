Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 10,082 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 669,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

