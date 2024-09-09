Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 5,062 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $68.18 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

