Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,222 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

