Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCPFree Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,409,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

