Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 37,201 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

