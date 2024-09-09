Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,986 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $53.27 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

