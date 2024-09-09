Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

