Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
