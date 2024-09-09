Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

