Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after buying an additional 432,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 921,570 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

