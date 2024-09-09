Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.52 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.