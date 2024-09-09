Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,225,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $200,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.