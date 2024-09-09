Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.