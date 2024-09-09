Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS UMAR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.