Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $107.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

