Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 627,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSUS opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

