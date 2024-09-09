Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,382 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

