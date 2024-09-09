Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.