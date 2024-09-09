Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $137.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

