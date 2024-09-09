Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65. The company has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

