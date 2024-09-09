Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 138.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

