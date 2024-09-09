Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.