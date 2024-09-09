Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MLPA opened at $47.24 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

