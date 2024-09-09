Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

