Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $538,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 480,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,897,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

