Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Gladstone Capital worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

