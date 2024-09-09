Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

