Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

