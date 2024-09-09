Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 4,797 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.72.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

