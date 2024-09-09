Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

