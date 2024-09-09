Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.71 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

