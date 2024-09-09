Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 184,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 487,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 360,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $47.21 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.