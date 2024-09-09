Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YYY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $589,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YYY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.