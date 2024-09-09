Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

