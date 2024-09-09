Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 13,340 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

