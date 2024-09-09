Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 2.71% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

